LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5d AUTO 190 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 PURE TECH 5d AUTO 190 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Absolute Stunning Evoque in Gleaming White with Black Gloss Detail and Alloys. Low Mileage, Black Leather, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation. Service History. Finance and Part Exchange Welcome. Call to arrange a viewing/Test Drive. All Major Debit and Credit Cards Accepted, Nationwide Delivery Available, Stay up to Date with current stock on our Facebook Page,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensor, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls, Washer Jets - Heated

  • Ad ID
    406725
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
