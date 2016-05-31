loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Metallic Fuji White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, Touch Screen, Pure Bodystyling Kit, 18'' Black Alloys, Twin Downpipe, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Multi Function Leather Function Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Push Button Start, Ambience Lighting, Brunel Grille, Brunel Tailgate Finisher, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Satin Brushed Aluminium Trim, 64k Miles, Fuji White with Ebony Leather, 17,000

  • Ad ID
    417493
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£17,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

