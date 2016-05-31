loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 Pure 4x4 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Pure 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52200 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 2 owners, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Pure Grained Leather, Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 23,995 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£23,995

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

