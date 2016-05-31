loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (9) (Lux Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (9) (Lux Pack) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15270 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Parallel parking assist, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Surround camera system with towing assist, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A fantastic Range Rover Evoque here finished in Corris Grey with an Ebony Perforated Leather Seats. Fitted with some of the greatest equipment the brand can offer.

  • Ad ID
    417871
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15270 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£32,990

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

