loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 4WD PURE 190HP Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 4WD PURE 190HP Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, 1 Owner, Traction Control, Radio, Parking Sensors, Four Wheel Drive, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,SOLD SOLD SOLD

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,500

The Car Shop
B301NH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!