LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17200 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Santorini Black, Leather, Ebony full, 18'' alloy wheels, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Tinted glass, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth audio streaming, Heated front seats, HLDF touchscreen, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Traction Ctrl & Hill Descent Ctrl, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Quartz Halogen headlights, Rear axle locking differential, Tailgate finisher - 'Brunel', 9-speed automatic transmission, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 24,990

  • Ad ID
    411206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£24,990

Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

