LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5684 Engine Size: 1597 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Leather, Ebony, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Privacy glass, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

  • Ad ID
    417908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5684 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1597
  • Engine Model
    1597
£32,960

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

