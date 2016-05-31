loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11351 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Leather, Ebony 'Windsor', Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 10.2 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front and rear park distance sensors, InControl Touch Pro - Meridian 380W, Interior mood lighting, Leather steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404135
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11351 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£38,500

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!