LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.0 Si4 (240hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.0 Si4 (240hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6342 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK
Automatic climate control, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017