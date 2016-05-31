loading Loading please wait....
2015 Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Ivory Headlining, Gloss Black Grille and Tailgate Finishers, Illuminated Treadplate, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Power Tailgate, Secrecy Glass, Folding Fogs, Active Roll Control, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Electric Steering Column, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and 21" Delta Wing Alloys.Full Land Rover Service History. Balance of Service Pack. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imp

  • Ad ID
    418338
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

