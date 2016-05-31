2014 Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Secrecy Glass, Fully Colour Coded, Power Hood, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Electric Steering Column, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Piano Black Wood, Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles and 21 Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and