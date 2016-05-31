2014 Land Rover RANGE ROVER

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Rear Screen Entertainment, Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen Screen, TV, Rear View Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection, Cool Box, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Massage Seats, Heated Cooling Rear Seats, Winged Headrests, Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps with Signature Lighting, Ambient Lighting, High Beam Assist, Secrecy Glass, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Ebony Headlining, Remote Park Heating, Black Stealth Pack, Illuminated Treadplates, Electric Deployable Tow Pack, Front Fogs, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Piano Black Wood and 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mi