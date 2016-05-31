loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2014 Land Rover RANGE ROVER

Photos Map

car description

Electric Panoramic Glass Roof, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Rear Screen Entertainment, Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen Screen, TV, Rear View Camera, Reverse Traffic Detection, Cool Box, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Massage Seats, Heated Cooling Rear Seats, Winged Headrests, Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound, Xenon Headlamps with Signature Lighting, Ambient Lighting, High Beam Assist, Secrecy Glass, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Ebony Headlining, Remote Park Heating, Black Stealth Pack, Illuminated Treadplates, Electric Deployable Tow Pack, Front Fogs, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Piano Black Wood and 21" Delta Wing Alloys. Full Land Rover Service History. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mi

Accessories

2014 land-rover range-rover silver 4wd adjustable-suspension alloy-wheels cruise-control push-button-start side-steps television xenon estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£59,989

927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!