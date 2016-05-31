1 Former Keeper, Extended LAND ROVER Warranty, FULL L/ROVER Service History, Rear Entertainment, FULL GENUINE 2012 OVERFINCH BODY STYLING WITH DRL LIGHTS, 22 INCH OVERFINCH ALLOYS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, Adapative Cruise Control, Heated Steering, TV ON THE GO, Eectric Side Steps, HARMAN KARDON Sound System, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, Heated and cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, HDD Navigation System with 7inch High Resolution Touch-Screen, Sunroof - Electric, Tilt/Slide, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB) 12.3inch TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Bluetooth, Digital/Analogue TV, Portable Audio Interface, Audio Upload unit with USB, iPod.
2010 land-rover range-rover tdv8 vogue se alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats ipod sat-nav side-steps sunroof television warranty hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017