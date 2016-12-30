loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

£25
Sancho Rodriguez
We are a specialised restoration company in Classic Range Rover based in Spain.
One year guarantee in labour and parts in any of our Fully Restored Rangers.

Any model available from 1970-1996
Within 4-6 moths.

Range Rover Classic 300 tdi 2.5 L diesel fully restored with a full year guarantee: 25.000£ (including transport to U.K.)

Best regards

07860607345


key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover Vogue
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1980
  • Mileage
    200000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.9
Sancho Rodriguez
