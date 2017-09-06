loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Sport 3.0 TDV6 HSE

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Java Hide Dark Walnut Veneers Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Bluetooth Telephone Touchscreen Navigation DAB Radio CD Harman/Kardon Sound TV Fridge Heated Rear Seats Rear Privacy Glass Rubber Boot Liner Detachable Towbar Electric Folding Wing Mirrors Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Land Rover Service History + 2 Specialists.

Accessories

sport 3000cc tdv6 hse silver alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav television tow-bar 2011 hands-free v6 land-rover british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310659
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed