loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2017 Range Rover Evoque TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux

Photos Map

car description

20" 5 Split-Spoke Alloys, Lux Pack, Gloss Black Strata Wood Veneer, Temporary Spare Wheel, Privacy Glass, Load Space Liner Tray, Rubber Mat Set, Loire Blue Paint, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Navigation Pro, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Park Assist, Parallel Parking, Parking Exit & Perpendicular Parking, Surround Camera System, Blind Sport Monitoring & Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Conditioner Monitor, Traffic Sign Recension, Auto High Beam Assist, Hill Launch Assist, Power Tailgate, DAB Radio, InControl Apps, 10" Touch Pro Dual View, Electrically, Heated/Adjustable/Folding Exterior Mirrors, 12-Way Electric Front Seats With Memory, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Rear Window, Illuminated Treadplates, Configurable Ambient Lighting, Two-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Accessories

romans international 2017 range-rover evoque td4 hse dynamic lux blue 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control privacy-glass sat-nav hands-free land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409417
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    1525 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!