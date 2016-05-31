2017 Range Rover Evoque TD4 HSE Dynamic

20" Style 17/Style 6 Alloys, Yulong Metallic Paint, 5 Year Connected Service Pack, Privacy Glass, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Fantastic Example!
Meridian Sound System, Navigation, Bluetooth Audio Stream, CD/DVD Player, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Front Park Distance Control Sensor, Rear View Camera, DAB Radio, InControl Apps, Auto High Beam Assist, Gloss Black Mirrors, Heated Power Folding Mirrors With Memory, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, 8 Way Electrically Adjustable Power Front Seats With 12x12 Memory, 4 Way Driver Lumbar, 60:40 Split Folding Seats, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Hill Descent Control, ATC Air Conditioning, A/C Refrigerant, Pro Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot, Black Tow Eye Cover, Front Rain Sensor Windscreen, Rear Centre Folding Armrest, HSE Dynamic Bodykit, Heated Front & Rear Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets, Stop Start Motor System, Illuminated Side Door Tradeplate, Chrome Treadstrips, Capless Fuel Filler Central Lock, Black Tailgate Finisher, Daytime Running Lamps, Headlamp Power Washers, Xenon Headlamps + LED Signature , Integrated Approach Lamps, Ambient Lighting 2, Santorini Grille, Auto
Oct 31, 2017