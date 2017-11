LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 Sport

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Factory Hard Top, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, LANDROVER FREELANDER, SPORT MODEL, HALF LEATHER HEATED SEATS, GREAT MULTI PURPOSE VEHICLE, HIGH SPEC, ALLOYS, TOW BAR, PARKING SENSORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, CD PLAYER, SPLIT SCREEN SUNROOF, REMOVABLE HARD TOP ROOF TO MAKE INTO A CABRIOLET, ROOF RACK, 4x4, PRIVACY GLASS, JUST HAD NEW SERVICE AND NEW TURBO AND INJECTORS FITTED,READY TO DRIVE HOME TODAY, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH 0% DEPOSIT, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AND PART EXCHANGE FOR YOUR CURRENT CAR ALSO AVAILABLE. FULL DEALER FACILITIES.NO BUYERS FEES OR HIDDEN EXTRAS THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY.