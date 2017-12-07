loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 S 2008

car description

ONE FORMER KEEPER FULL SERVICE HISTORY 6 MOTH WARRANTY INCLUDED 2 KEY, Upgrades - tow bar, Next MOT due 30/06/2018, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (16in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Body Coloured Bumpers, Air conditioning, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Central Door Locking, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Folding rear seats, Remote central locking, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear), Upholstery Cloth, Traction control, Seat Height Adjustment, Tyre Repair Kit, Power steering, Airbags, Alloy wheels. 5 seats, Silver, P/X WELCOME FOR MORE CARS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FENLANDAUTOS.CO.UK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417979
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    TD4 S
£4,595

30 Benwick Road , Whittlesey
Peterborough, PE7 2HD, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

