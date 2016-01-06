LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE Manual

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: TD4 HSE Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SILVER
Leather Upholstery, Part Leather/Cloth, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Heated Front Windscreen, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Solid Paint
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017