LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE Manual

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: TD4 HSE Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Part Leather/Cloth, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Heated Front Windscreen, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
