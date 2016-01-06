LAND ROVER FREELANDER Td4 HSE 5dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: Td4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41753 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Ipanema Sand Metallic

Full service history,Navigation system with TMC,Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass,rear Panoramic roof with illuminated vanity mirrors,Front Parking Aid,Rear parking aid,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Alpine Dolby Prologic II 7.1 surround sound with radio/6,Heated front seats,Side Steps,Sytner Select vehicle

  • Ad ID
    410118
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41753 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
Sytner Select Milton-Keynes
Milton Keynes, MK139HA, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

