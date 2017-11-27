LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE 4x4 F.S.H. Heated Leather, Air Con, Sunroof 2004

car description

LAND ROVER Freelander TD4 HSE 4x4 F.S.H. Heated Leather, Air Con, Sunroof finished in Blue (Manual), 139,728 miles with cream leather interior only 2 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history. Great example for its age and mileage, Will be serviced and MOT tested at point of sale. Viewing is strongly recommended! Call us today!;;Only GBP 2,695;;viewing is by appointment only, please call the mobile number shown at the top of our website to arrange a time, we welcome evening and weekend appointments.;;all our vehicles include a three month comprehensive in house warranty(details available upon request) nationwide warranties available at cost price!;;part exchange welcome, we can also settle any finance on your current vehicle.;;all major credit and debit cards accepted, (Credit card fees apply.);;All our cars are HPI clear with certificate. Call us : 02392 861731 or 07794 358206