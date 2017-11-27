LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 HSE 4x4 F.S.H. Heated Leather, Air Con, Sunroof 2004

LAND ROVER Freelander TD4 HSE 4x4 F.S.H. Heated Leather, Air Con, Sunroof finished in Blue (Manual), 139,728 miles with cream leather interior only 2 previous owners from new. this car comes complete with a full service history. Great example for its age and mileage, Will be serviced and MOT tested at point of sale. Viewing is strongly recommended! Call us today!;;Only GBP 2,695;;viewing is by appointment only, please call the mobile number shown at the top of our website to arrange a time, we welcome evening and weekend appointments.;;all our vehicles include a three month comprehensive in house warranty(details available upon request) nationwide warranties available at cost price!;;part exchange welcome, we can also settle any finance on your current vehicle.;;all major credit and debit cards accepted, (Credit card fees apply.);;All our cars are HPI clear with certificate. Call us : 02392 861731 or 07794 358206
3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Full Service History Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Seats HPI Clear Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
Unit 6, Dundas Spur, Copnor, Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO3 5NX, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017