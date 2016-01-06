LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 GS

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: TD4 GS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 38485 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GOLD

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration,Alarm (Perimetric),Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Immobiliser,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Seats Split Rear,Electric Windows (Front/Rear),Central Door Locking (Remote),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1,Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Passenger,Audio System Digital Radio DAB,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Clearview Pack,Computer (Driver Information System),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,Headlamps - Automatic,Hill Holder,Luggage Cover,Parking Aid-Rear,Power Socket (Front/Rear),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Sound Processor,Speakers (Nine),Sun Visor,Third Brake Light,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402670
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    38485 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
