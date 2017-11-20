LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 GS 2014

car description

2 Keys, Full Black Heated Leather, Bluetooth, USB and AUX Ports, Dual Climate, Heated Front Screen, Cruise, Rear Park Assist, Xenons, Power Fold Mirrors, Nearly new tyres.;Full Service History (done annually). ;Finance available for all circumstances with excellent rates.;We accept Part Ex And possible swaps.;12 Months MOT will be put on this car once sold and 3 Months UK warranty and breakdown cover are also included.;Credit/Debit cards taken.;01723 377773 (t) for further information, viewings and test drive.