LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 GS 2014

2 Keys, Full Black Heated Leather, Bluetooth, USB and AUX Ports, Dual Climate, Heated Front Screen, Cruise, Rear Park Assist, Xenons, Power Fold Mirrors, Nearly new tyres.;Full Service History (done annually). ;Finance available for all circumstances with excellent rates.;We accept Part Ex And possible swaps.;12 Months MOT will be put on this car once sold and 3 Months UK warranty and breakdown cover are also included.;Credit/Debit cards taken.;01723 377773 (t) for further information, viewings and test drive.

  • Ad ID
    403055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34500 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    TD4 GS
£14,950

Pavilion Garage , Unit 1, Wrea Lane
YO12 7PN
United Kingdom

