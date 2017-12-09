loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 E HARD TOP 2005

This super little BMW TD4 engine 4 x 4 is finished in Java Black with Grey Cloth Seats, Hill Decent Control, Electric Tailgate Window with Rear Screen Dog Guard, Removable Rear Hard Top, Black Roof Rails, Glass Sunroof, Remote Central Locking with 2 x fobs, Alarm, Immobiliser, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Door Mirrors, 16in Freedom Alloys with Full Size Spare, Radio, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, Folding Rear Seats, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Land Rover Rubber Mats, Factory Fitted Tow Bar, FULL SERVICE HISTORY and comes with 6 Months Silver Plus Warranty

  • Ad ID
    420755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    TD4 E HARD TOP
The Yard, r/o 46 Junction Road, Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill, RH15 0JN, West Sussex
United Kingdom

