LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 E HARD TOP 2005

This super little BMW TD4 engine 4 x 4 is finished in Java Black with Grey Cloth Seats, Hill Decent Control, Electric Tailgate Window with Rear Screen Dog Guard, Removable Rear Hard Top, Black Roof Rails, Glass Sunroof, Remote Central Locking with 2 x fobs, Alarm, Immobiliser, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Door Mirrors, 16in Freedom Alloys with Full Size Spare, Radio, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, Folding Rear Seats, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Land Rover Rubber Mats, Factory Fitted Tow Bar, FULL SERVICE HISTORY and comes with 6 Months Silver Plus Warranty
The Yard, r/o 46 Junction Road, Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill, RH15 0JN, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017