LAND ROVER FREELANDER SD4 XS 2012

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS OUT STANDING 1 OWNER RARE FREELANDER 2 SD4 XS IN METALLIC FIRENZE RED AUTOMATIC WITH FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT;D BY OUR GARAGE, Upgrades - Paint Metallic, Body Side Mouldings, Climate Control - Auto with Air Filtrat and Air Qual, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Cold Climate Pack, Rear View Camera incl. Hitching Guidance, Halogen Headlamps with LED Signature, tow bar, Next MOT due 18/11/2018, Last serviced on 18/11/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Say What You See - Voice Activation, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Parking Aid - Rear, Alarm System - Perimetric, Grained Leather Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Driver Information Centre, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Meridian Audio System - (380W), Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Firenze Red metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 16,470