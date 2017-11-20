LAND ROVER FREELANDER SD4 XS 2012

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS OUT STANDING 1 OWNER RARE FREELANDER 2 SD4 XS IN METALLIC FIRENZE RED AUTOMATIC WITH FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT;D BY OUR GARAGE, Upgrades - Paint Metallic, Body Side Mouldings, Climate Control - Auto with Air Filtrat and Air Qual, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Cold Climate Pack, Rear View Camera incl. Hitching Guidance, Halogen Headlamps with LED Signature, tow bar, Next MOT due 18/11/2018, Last serviced on 18/11/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Say What You See - Voice Activation, 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Parking Aid - Rear, Alarm System - Perimetric, Grained Leather Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Driver Information Centre, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Meridian Audio System - (380W), Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Firenze Red metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 16,470
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017