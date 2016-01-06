Land Rover > Freelander

car description

4x4 53 Reg - Cairns Blue with Charcoal Half Leather Trim, This Extremely clean condition Facelift Freelander comes with a fantastic specification which includes: Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Airbags, Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, 5x 16'' Alloy Wheels, Roof Rails, Extremely low mileage and comes with all the old MOT's to verify this plus lots of receipts in the service history including having the head gasket replaced with the newer modified head and cam belt & water pump replaced in 2009 so all is safe there plus it comes with a nice long MOT, this really is a very well kept extremely clean condition example that comes in a lovely colour combination and superb service history file, drives superbly so any inspection welcome, **INDOOR VIEWING AREA FOR RAINY & DARK DAYS** - HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**