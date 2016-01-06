loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

car description

Variant name:SD4 GS ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) GS

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Engine: SD4 (190PS), 17'' 'Style 1' Alloy Wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Alloy spare wheel, Exterior badging: 'SD4 GS', Single CD player, Clearview Pack, Paint finish: metallic, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Alpine audio system with single CD player, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver information centre, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Auxiliary power socket, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418133
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SJ11UPS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    57124 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2011
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£12,800

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom

