Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 Td4 HSE

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air-Conditioning,Alarm (Perimetric/Volumetric),Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,Active Park Assist,Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Rear Wash/Wipe (Rear),Electric Windows (Front/Rear),Central Door Locking (Remote),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels,Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Armrest - Rear Centre + Storage Compt + 2 Cupholde,Audio System - Branded Alpine,Body Coloured Bumpers,Carpet Mats - Front And Rear,Computer (Driver Information System),Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Extra Storage,Heated Front Screen,Luggage Cover,Mirrors Internal (Automatic Dimming Rear View),Rain Sensor,Roof Rails - Matt Aluminium,Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

  • Ad ID
    415266
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    AK10BBX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    49677 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2010
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£10,995

Dunslow Road,Scarborough,Eastfield
YO11 3UT
United Kingdom

