Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 Td4 HSE CARS

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Conditioning,Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Navigation System With Touch Screen And TMC,Traction Control System,Driver Information System,Seat Heated - Front,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Heated Washer Jets,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Front Screen,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Satelite Navigation,Two Seats - Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Repair Kit,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    415257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WF59WFB
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    63141 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2010
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
