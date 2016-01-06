Land Rover > Freelander

car description

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 Turbo Diesel 190 BHP HSE 6 Speed Auto 4x4 4WD Twin Panoramic Sunroof Sat Nav Bluetooth DAB Full Leather Heated Seats Just 2 Private Owners Only 69,000 Miles Full Land Rover Service History 6 Stamps 61-Reg Metallic Sumatra Black, Twin Panoramic Sunroof (Front Electric), Privacy Glass, Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Alpine Premium Surround Sound System with Multi CD and AUX-in, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Lumbar Support/Twin Seats/Memory Driver Seat, Power Steering, ABS, DSC Traction Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passenger Airbag, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Centre Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Side Steps, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 18in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 2 Private Owners, Same Private Owner for more than the last 3 Years, Only 69,000 Miles, Full Land Rover Service History, 6 Stamps in Service Book, Costs over £37,000 New, Can Achieve over 49 MPG and Costs Just £240 Per Year To Tax, Low Road Tax. Not Subject to T Charge. Better than XS, SE or HST. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk