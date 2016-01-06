Land Rover > Freelander

Accessories

Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Auto dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof, LED headlamp signature, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 position memory for driver's seat and driving mirrors, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation, Auxiliary heater, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Front centre console storage box, Front head restraints, Front reading lamps, Grained leather 6 way driver 4 way passenger electric seat adjustment + leather steering wheel + front and rear armrests, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Height adjustable driver's seat, Luggage cover, Map pockets on front seats, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, Design pack - Freelander 2, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Roll stability control, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Diesel particulate filter, Terrain Response