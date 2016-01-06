loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 GS ,Derivative:2.2 Td4 GS ,Variant: TD4 GS

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration,Alarm (Perimetric),Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Immobiliser,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Seats Split Rear,Electric Windows (Front/Rear),Central Door Locking (Remote),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1,Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Passenger,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Clearview Pack,Computer (Driver Information System),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,Headlamps - Automatic,Hill Holder,Luggage Cover,Parking Aid-Rear,Power Socket (Front/Rear),Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver/Passenger),Sound Processor,Speakers (Nine),Sun Visor,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

  • Ad ID
    413232
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Registration no.
    PE60HLN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    61519 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2010
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£9,500

251 Vicarage Lane,Blackpool ,Great Barton
FY4 4XL
United Kingdom

