Land Rover > Freelander

Variant name:2 5dr ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: 2 5dr 2.2TD4 160 SE 6Spd 4WD FSH - PAN SUN ROOF - SAT NAV
Paint - Solid, Auto Climate Control with Air filtration, Temporary spare Wheel, Front&Rear Ashtrays & Front cigar Lighter, Radio & dash mounted 6CD player & MP3 & 8x40W amp & 9 Speakers, Auxiliary Heater, Auto dimming Rear view mirror, 17in 10Spoke Alloy Wheels, Smokers kit, Upholstery - Leather Cloth mix, Upholstery - Leather Cloth mix - Visa
Gables Garage,Ripley,High Street
GU23 6BB
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017