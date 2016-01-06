Variant name:2 Diesel Sw GS ,Derivative:GS ,Variant: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto Land Rover Freelander 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Auto
Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, DAB Digital radio, Land Rover audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/80W amp + 8 speakers, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB/iPod/auxiliary input connections, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Jupiter grille/side vents, LED headlamp signature, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration, Auxiliary heater, Front centre console storage box, Front head restraints, Grained leather 6 way driver 4 way passenger seat adjustment, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Leather steering wheel, Luggage cover, Map pockets on front seats, Pollen filter, Rear centre head restraint, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Roll stability control, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Diesel particulate filter, Terrain Response
Land Rover House,Melton Mowbray,Leicester Road
LE13 0DA
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017