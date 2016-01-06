Land Rover > Freelander

car description

4x4 THIS FREELANDER 2 IS STUNNING. It is a Purply/Blue metallic that LOOKS AMAZING!. Only one previous keeper and FULLY STAMPED SERVICE HISTORY. Serviced at 16098, 31072, 51025, 69110, 77557 and 83660 miles. MOT until 20/03/2018 WITH NO ADVISORIES. Two keys and HPI clear. Sensible finance packages are available and part exchange is more than welcome. Call our sales team on 01484 654577 to arrange a viewing.ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer