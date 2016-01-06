loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Freelander

Map

car description

Variant name:Xs Td4 ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: TD4 XS

Accessories

Cruise control,Digital clock,Driver information module,Navigation system with TMC,PAS,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Stop/start button,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers,Daytime running lights,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows,Jupiter grille/side vents,LED headlamp signature,One shot lowering/closing on front windows,Rear wash/wipe,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,3 rear headrests,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auxiliary heater,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Front armrests,Front centre console storage box,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height adjustable driver's seat,Luggage cover,Map pockets on front seats,Pollen filter,Rear centre head restraint,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Two rear outer seat isofix location points,Clearview Pack - Freelander 2,Design pack - Freelander 2,5 x 3 point seatbelts,ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Emergency brake assist,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Roll stability control,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm,Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate,Robust passive engine immobilisation,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    OE14HDK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,490

Birch Road,Eastbourne,
BN23 6PX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!