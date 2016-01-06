Variant name:2 Diesel Sw XS ,Derivative:XS ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto Land Rover Freelander 2.2 SD4 XS 5dr Auto
Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auxiliary heater, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Front head restraints, Front reading lamps, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Leather steering wheel, Luggage cover, Map pockets on front seats, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, Design pack - Freelander 2, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic brake force distribution, Emergency brake assist, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Roll stability control, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Diesel particulate filter, Terrain Response
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017