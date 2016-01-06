Land Rover > Freelander

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE
Engine: SD4 (190PS), Exterior badging: 'SD4 HSE', 'Grand Black' veneer, 18'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, 'Nutmeg' carpet, Front floor carpet mats, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (825W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver power lumbar adjustment, Electric panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Loadspace cover, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017