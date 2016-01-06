loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

Variant name:SD4 GS ,Derivative:SD4 GS ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 GS 5dr Auto

Cruise control,Digital clock,Driver information module,Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Stop/start button,DAB Digital radio,Land Rover audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/80W amp + 8 speakers,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB/iPod/auxiliary input connections,Daytime running lights,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows,LED headlamp signature,One shot lowering/closing on front windows,Rear wash/wipe,12V power point front/rear,12V power point in luggage area,3 rear headrests,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Front centre console storage box,Front head restraints,Grained leather 6 way driver 4 way passenger seat adjustment,Heated front seats,Height adjustable driver's seat,Leather steering wheel,Luggage cover,Map pockets on front seats,Pollen filter,Rear centre head restraint,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Two rear outer seat isofix location points,5 x 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System / Hill Descent Control / Electronic Traction Control,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Emergency brake assist,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Roll stability control,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm,Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate,Robust passive engine immobilisation,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    TFZ2876
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17424 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£19,995

62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom

