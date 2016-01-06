loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander

car description

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) SE

Accessories

Exterior badging: 'TD4 SE', Privacy glass, Variant: Freelander 2 TD4 (150PS) 'SE', 18'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 6-speed manual transmission, Full size spare wheel, 18'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Land Rover sound system: 80W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405587
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SP64MPX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    37980 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£16,499

192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD
United Kingdom

