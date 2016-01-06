Land Rover > Freelander

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK2 ,Variant: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) SE
Exterior badging: 'TD4 SE', Privacy glass, Variant: Freelander 2 TD4 (150PS) 'SE', 18'' 10-spoke alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 6-speed manual transmission, Full size spare wheel, 18'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Land Rover sound system: 80W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017