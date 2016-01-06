Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Twin Sunroofs, Metallic Paintwork, Radio, CD Player, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR - popular Land Rover Freelander. Please enquire in office re: MOT etc.
Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Twin Sunroofs, Metallic Paintwork, Radio, CD Player, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
Dittons Road
Polegate, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017