Land Rover > Freelander

Accessories

Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Alpine Dolby Prologic II 7.1 surround sound with radio/6CD in-dash changer/12X40w amplifier, subwoofer & 13 Speakers, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Auto dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Electric front/rear windows, Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory, Jupiter grille/side vents, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, Tailgate spoiler, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 position memory for driver's seat and driving mirrors, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation, Auxiliary heater, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Front armrests, Front centre console storage box, Front head restraints, Front reading lamps, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Leather steering wheel, Luggage cover, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic brake force distribution, Emergency brake assist, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Roll stability control, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm, Remote central locking, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Diesel particulate filter, Terrain Response