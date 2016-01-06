loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:2 Diesel Sw SE ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: SE TD4

Cruise control, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system, Rear parking aid, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Rear Headphone Sockets, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp activation, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof with illuminated vanity mirrors, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, 2 rear head restraints, 4 way powered passenger seat, 6 way powered drivers seat, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Cloth door inserts, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Knee bolster - driver only, Luggage cover, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear centre head restraint, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Clearview Pack - Freelander 2, Cold Climate Pack - Freelander 2, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic brake force distribution, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Hill descent control, Roll stability control, Traction control, Blip entry, ign docking and press button start/stop, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Volumetric anti theft alarm, Stability control, Terrain Response, Pixel metallic trim

  • Ad ID
    400651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    DG07YOT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    96622 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2007
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£6,999

Pershore Road,Pershore,
WR7 4RD
United Kingdom

