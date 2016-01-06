loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Freelander 2 Station Wagon 5-Door

car description

Variant name:2.2 Sd4 4x4 Dynamic , Anti-Lock Brakes,Perimetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Driver Information System,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Eleven Speakers,Front/Rear Head Air Bags,Hill Holder,Radio/CD/MP3,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Repair Kit,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403847
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Registration no.
    OY63CFF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    30758 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
£19,995

Hopper Hill Road,Scarborough,Eastfield
YO11 3YS
United Kingdom

