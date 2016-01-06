Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history SATELLITE NAVIGATION - FULL LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED FRONT SEATS - PARKING SENSORS - BLUETOOTH - 18'' ALLOY WHEELS - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - This Freelander HSE is finished in metallic Grey with a full black leather interior. It comes fully inspected with service history & a long MOT with no advisories. This superb example is in great condition inside & out. With the 160bhp 2.2 TD4 this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 45+ mpg. The HSE is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a high spec 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look...