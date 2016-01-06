loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Freelander 2

Photos

car description

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history SATELLITE NAVIGATION - FULL LEATHER INTERIOR - HEATED FRONT SEATS - PARKING SENSORS - BLUETOOTH - 18'' ALLOY WHEELS - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - This Freelander HSE is finished in metallic Grey with a full black leather interior. It comes fully inspected with service history & a long MOT with no advisories. This superb example is in great condition inside & out. With the 160bhp 2.2 TD4 this Freelander gives a really smooth drive on the road whilst still achieving up to 45+ mpg. The HSE is a great specification with key features including Satellite Navigation, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors & Much More. If you are in the market for a high spec 4x4 then this Freelander is well worth a closer look...

Accessories

Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Mileage
    52190 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,490

Southern Car Sales Shortgate Industrial Park
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!