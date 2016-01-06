Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Zones, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Twin Sunroofs, Radio, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history A superb example of the very rare Freelander I6 Petrol HSE finished in Zermat Silver with ebony leather trim. All usual HSE features including colour navigation, heated electric seats with memory, twin sunroofs, plus so much more. This car also benefts from a comprehensive service history.Look! Our price is fully inclusive and includes a new 12 month MOT, Full pre delivery inspection/service if due, and a 3 Month parts and labour warranty. NO ADMIN FEES or DOCUMENT FEES,VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL US TO AVOID A WASTED JOURNEY, BUY FROM A GARAGE YOU CAN TRUST, ESTABLISHED 18 YEARS WITH FULL DEALER FACILITIES