Land Rover Freelander 2

car description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, Service history DAB RADIO - BLUETOOTH - FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS - AIR CONDITIONING - CLIMATE CONTROL - AUTO LIGHTS - AUTO WIPERS - ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS - CUP HOLDERS - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - This fantastic Freelander is finished in black with a black and grey cloth interior. It comes with service history records at 9k, 15k, 22k, 28k and 34k stamped by Land Rover. It comes fully inspected & with a long mot with no advisories. This automatic 2.2L diesel gives 190bhp and returns a very respectable 49+mpg on longer journeys. The elevated seating position give a wonderful view of the road whilst driving, creating a feeling of safety. This GS has some great features including; DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Auto Lights & Wipers, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cup Holders, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels and Much, Much More. If you are in the market for a well maintained Freelander - you'll over this delightful car...