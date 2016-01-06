LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

Black, 2 Keys, Sat Nav, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Full Main Dealer Service History, Last Serviced @ 95K, Upgraded 19'' Alloy Wheels, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 1 owner, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Digital Radio (DAB), 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Cruise Control, Alarm System - Perimetric, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Grained Leather Seats, Meridian Audio System - (380W), Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts. 5 seats