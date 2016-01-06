LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS Station Wagon 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 Keys, Sat Nav, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Full Main Dealer Service History, Last Serviced @ 95K, Upgraded 19'' Alloy Wheels, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, 1 owner, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Say What You See - Voice Activation, Digital Radio (DAB), 7in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Cruise Control, Alarm System - Perimetric, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Grained Leather Seats, Meridian Audio System - (380W), Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc , File Compatibility, 3.5 Auxiliary Input, Single USB MP3/iPod Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 17 in Five Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel Style 3 with Locking Wheel Nuts. 5 seats, Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 500 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 10,989
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017