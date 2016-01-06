loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS [Nav] 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS [Nav] 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, Privacy Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Smart Windscreen Wipers, CD Player, CD Multiplayer, Full Service History, Leather upholstery, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, Click Website for all stock, High level brake light, Bluetooth,

  • Ad ID
    412938
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£8,995

Desirable Motors
Tredegar, NP224HR, Gwent
United Kingdom

